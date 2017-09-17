Emmys Devolves into Three Hour Celebrity Anti-Trump Rage Fest

'We still refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying hypocritical bigot'

The 2017 Emmys certainly lived up to its billing as being the most politically charged ever.

Within seconds, host Stephen Colbert, singing an opening number themed around how seemingly out of control world events are, took a few soft jabs at President Trump. But then Julia-Louis Dreyfus quickly upped the ante, joining in and singing, “Imagine if your president wasn’t loved by Nazis.”

Once the monologue actually began, Colbert dedicated almost five minutes to mocking Trump.

The stage thus set, politics pervaded almost the entirety of the broadcast.

With virtually every presenter or award recipient working in at least one political reference, those who avoided politics were more notable than those who didn't.

There were so many political moments in this year's Emmys, we've compiled ...



The Top 10 Most Tedious Left-Wing Moments:



10. Stephen Colbert presaged the evening to come, saying that Trump was certainly watching, taunting, "Looking forward to the tweets."

9. Colbert then spent almost five minutes singling out Trump for criticism, the bit beginning with Trump evidently not winning an Emmy for "The Apprentice." The lengthy section wrapped with a surprise cameo from the former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, who praised the size of the crowd.

8. Alec Baldwin, who won an award for his appearances on Saturday Night Live -- where he lampooned Trump on a near-weekly basis -- said he and his wife had three kids in three years, but then he began portraying Trump on SNL and the "orange wig" proved to be effective "birth control."



7. Comedian Kate McKinnon, who played Hillary Clinton on Saturday Night Live last season and infamously sang a schmaltzy rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" after Clinton's loss, used her acceptance speech to thank Clinton for "your grace and grit."

6. Actress Lily Tomlin, who apppeared alongside Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda as awards presenters (all of whom also appeared together on the 1980s show "9 to 5"), said just like the 80s, "We still refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot."



5. John Lithgow, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "The Crown," used his acceptance speech to jab at Trump, "In these crazy times, [Churchill's] life even as an old man reminded us what courage and leadership in government really looks like."

4. After a lengthy interlude during which the Television Academy, which runs the Emmys, congratulated itself for its increasing number of gay and transexual members, winner Lena Waithe, who directs Netflix's "Master of None" and described herself as "a queer black girl from the Southside of Chicago" gave a shoutout to her "my LGBTQIA family."

3. Comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who presented an Emmy, managed to work in a jab at Trump's border wall while introducing the nominees: "They also celebrate people who frantically race across international borders, and those who can scale walls really, really quickly. In other words, the president’s worst nightmare.”

2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus returned later in the show to accept an award for "Veep," where she joked (again of Trump), "We did have a whole story line about an impeachment but we abandoned that because we were worried that someone else might get to it first."

1. Donald Glover, aka the rapper/actor/comedian Childish Gambino, who won an award for outstanding directing for a comedy, sarcastically singled out Trump for thanks, saying with apparent sincerity: "I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list. He's the reason I'm probably up here."



Now the question becomes: With so much politics, how will this year's Emmys' ratings fare? Stay tuned!