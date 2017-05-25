In Germany, Obama Lectures Trump on Immigration; ‘We Can’t Hide Behind a Wall’

‘If there are disruptions in these countries ... we can’t isolate ourselves’

Sitting alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former President Obama lectured the current administration about its immigration policy Thursday.

While not mentioning President Trump by name, Obama made clear to whom he was leveling his criticism.

"In this new world that we live in we can’t isolate ourselves," Obama said. "We can’t hide behind a wall."

Obama is in Berlin to attend an anniversary celebration of the German evangelical protestant church. His comments took on a religious tone, intoning on the importance of religious diversity and non-judgment.

“God sees wisdom in all people out here too," Obama said. "And if I become so convinced that I am always right, that it doesn’t not admit the possibility that maybe someone else has that wisdom and is expressing God’s will, then the logical conclusion of that ends up often times being great cruelty and great violence."

"And I think that in pluralistic world," he continued, "in a world in which we have many different people coming from many different faiths and traditions, trying to preserve some sense that each of us only sees part of the truth, not the whole truth is an important quality to have.”

Obama said it's important to not shut ourselves off from threats from abroad, but to invest in those areas ... "for our own well being."

"I think it’s very important for us to see those investments as a part of our own well being as well as to the benefit of the others,” he told his largely German audience.