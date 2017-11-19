Obamas Work Cameo into American Music Awards, Boast of Giving Diana Ross Medal of Freedom

‘Diana Ross, we love you much’

Barack and Michelle Obama for some reason appeared at the 2017 American Music Awards, serving as a warm-up act for the winner of the life-time achievement award, Diana Ross.

The Obamas discussed how important Ross's music is to them.

"When we heard Diana Ross was getting the lifetime achievement award, our first reaction was, she doesn't have it yet?" Obama said in a pre-taped appearance.

"Her artistry resonates with folks of every race, background, and walk of life," Michelle Obama said. "And today her voice is still as pure, her beauty is undeniable, and her showmanship is on point as back when she was a Supreme.

Obama said he and his wife's affinity for Ross is why he awarded her the presidential medal of freedom.

"We still listen to Diana around the house," Obama said. "that's why we gave her the presidential medal of freedom last year. But, this is a big deal to."

"Diana Ross, we love you," Michelle said, with her husband echoing: "We love you much."