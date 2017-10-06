After Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Late Night Hosts Come up Dry

Kimmel, Meyers, Fallon, Noah, Conan, and Colbert instead continued their crusade against Trump

One might think that after one of the biggest names in Hollywood — someone who's made a name for himself working alongside progressive and feminist causes — was shockingly revealed as having covered up decades of sexual abuse, America's late-night hosts would have a field day.

Instead, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Conan O'Brien, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert came up ... dry.

The only mention of Harvey Weinstein on all of the late-night shows combined came on "The Daily Show," during a segment on Cam Newton. The "joke," featured above, was literally nothing more than Noah pretending to be Cam Newton and saying to reporters at a press conference, "Look, Harvey Weinstein!"

Contrast this with the treatment these hosts gave Fox News after reports of sexual harassment surfaced. Bill O'Reilly was joyfully raked over the coals show after show.

"Was Bill Cosby too busy" to defend O'Reilly, Seth Meyers mocked.

Jimmy Kimmel, now sometimes referred to in the major media as "America's conscience," asked upon learning that Bill O'Reilly was taking a vacation, a vacation "to hell, maybe?"

Comedy Central's Trevor Noah said Bill O'Reilly was leaving Fox News because he couldn't keep his penis "in his white Christian pants."

And on and on and on.

And after Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape emerged, these same hosts quickly found another bottomless well for mockery. In the first show after the story landed, Trevor Noah spent the better part of his monologue intoning against Trump, dropping the pretense of humor altogether: "Trying to make Trump’s comments sound normal is not something that they’re achieving because, I’m sorry, that is not normal."

Seth Meyers likewise spent the first show after the report emerged deriding Trump. Speaking of Billy Bush's related suspension, Seth Meyers said NBC had higher standards than the Republican Party.

And that was just the beginning.

So why does Harvey Weinstein get a free pass? To echo these hosts' least favorite network, We report, you decide.

Below are the search results for "Weinstein" via Grabien's database of full-length news programming, which includes every late-night TV show (everything below where the image cuts off occurred before 6 PM ET):





