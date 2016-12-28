Kerry: ‘Israel Can Either Be Jewish or Democratic — It Cannot Be Both’

‘And it won’t ever really be at peace’

Secretary of State John Kerry declared Wednesday that Israel "can either be Jewish or democratic" but "it cannot be both."

Here's a transcript:

"The truth is that trends on the ground, violence, terrorism, incitement, settlement expansion and the seemingly endless occupation, they are combining to destroy hopes for peace on both sides and increasingly cementing an irreversible one state reality that most people do not actually want.

Today, there are a similar number of Jews and Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. They have a choice. They can choose to live together in one state or they can separate into two states. But here is a fundamental reality. If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic. It cannot be both. And it won’t ever really be at peace.

Moreover, the Palestinians will never fully realize their vast potential in a homeland of their own with a one state solution."

Other highlights from Kerry's address: