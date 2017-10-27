Bernstein: Trump Officials Facing ‘20, 30, 40, or 50 Years for Whatever These Crimes Are’

‘Mueller wants to send a signal to other perspective defendants’

BERNSTEIN: “There’s one other aspect of this and that is that it’s very possible, and it’s been suggested to me by some lawyers involved, that Mueller wants to send a signal to other perspective defendants. If this person who has been indicted or persons are facing 20 to 40 to 50 years for whatever these crimes are -- related to collusion or not -- there may be others who are subject to similar charges who have further knowledge about dealings with Russia. So it may be aimed at these perspective indictees as well, not simply this person or persons they want to flip. So there are a lot of intentions that the special council is trying to convey here I suspect.”