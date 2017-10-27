Gergen: ‘Certainly Looks Like the Damn Is About to Break’ on the Trump Admin.

‘The president has been wrong there’s nothing to this’

COOPER: "David, how serious is this for the Trump Administration?"

GERGEN: "Well, it certainly looks like the dam is starting to break, Anderson, after a long while. I think we're going to be in expense suspense over the next couple of days as to what charges are. If they're about money laundering that's going to send a shutter through the warehouse. What that'll suggest is two things, first of all, the president has been wrong there's nothing to this. There's probably cause to believe in Mueller's mind that in fact crimes were committed. And in that zone -- and there's much better chance of flipping somebody if that's -- that that's the area that -- where the evidence has taken them. On the other hand, if you say it's a manafort and he's indicted for some illegal money trafficking he had some time ago, that suggests they got very little on the question of collusion and on money laundering. I think a lot depends on what charges are, as an addition to. If it's money laundering or collusion I think Jeffrey and Carl are right. There's going to be a big effort to flip who ever it is that's indicted."