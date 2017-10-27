Mueller Probe's First Act: Leak to CNN

CNN exclusively reported Friday night that Mueller's team had filed charges

The Russia investigation into President Trump's alleged collusion with Russia is being conducted by former FBI director Robert Mueller, who today saw the grand jury he impaneled recommend charges.

At least one person could face arrest as soon as this Monday.

But while the charges remain sealed until Monday, one news organization had the scoop Friday night.

CNN exclusively reported the news Friday, citing anonymous sources connected to the probe.

The news channel reports:

A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.

The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are.

A spokesman for the special counsel's office declined to comment.

Mueller has recently come under criticism for his role conducting the Russian probe. As the FBI director who oversaw his agency's investigation into Uranium One and Russian racketeering, some have argued he's not a disinterested observer on matters related to the FBI's reputation investigating Russia. There are calls for his recusal.

As of publication, every other media outlet reporting the story is reporting it back to CNN.

CNN itself reported tonight that typically the subjects of grand jury charges are usually notified immediately, but in this case neither any subjects, nor their attorneys, have been notified.

CNN, meanwhile, did not disclose who affiliated with the Muller probe offered these updates. The network's report began with a reference to "sources briefed on the matter" but never shed any light on who those sources are.