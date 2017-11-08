Brazile on Clinton Campaign: ‘It Was a Cult, I Felt Like It Was a Cult’

‘It’s bottom-up politics’

The "arrogant" Clinton campaign was more like a "cult" than a political campaign.

That startling accusation came ... not front a Republican, but the former chairman of the DNC, Donna Brazile.

"It was a cult," Brazile said of the Clinton campaign. "I felt like it was a cult."

Brazile further said that the main reason Clinton lost was due to her "arrogance."

The comments came during an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Here's a transcript:

SCARBOROUGH: “Bottom line it for us. Why did they lose? Was it, at the end of the day, arrogance?”

BRAZILE: “Yes, Joe. It was a cult, I felt like it was a cult. You could not penetrate them. I mean, I — look, you can — I’m a grassroot organizer. I know street politics better than I know sweet politics. I know how to touch people where they live, work, pray, and play. But I cannot help a candidate, Joe, if I don’t have the resources, if I cannot spend the resources that the party is raising because there’s a blind agreement between —“

BRZEZINSKI: “—Exactly—"

BRAZILE: "— A campaign—"

BRZEZINSKI: "—Unspoken even"

BRAZILE: “—And, again, I want my party to come back from this stronger. I like what Tom Perez is doing. I know he said this is not about my book. Baby, I know it’s not about my book. But it’s about making much-needed changes and reform inside the party. I’ve sat at the table. I want to make room for others to sit at the table, but you have to come into the room knowing you have to change the recipe. Yesterday was a wake-up call for the Democrats, too. Because you know what? It’s coming from the bottom up. It’s not top-down anymore. It’s bottom-up politics now.”



